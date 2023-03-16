Mayors ask St. Clair Co. Commission to consider splitting 4-cent gasoline tax with cities

ASHVILLE — Representatives from the Mayors Association presented a plan last week to the St. Clair County Commission, which would provide municipalities one half of the 4-cent gasoline tax.
“This is y’all’s money, and we completely know and acknowledge that,” said Riverside Mayor Rusty Jessup, who is also the chairman of the St. Clair County Mayors Association.
Jessup presented the commission with a plan that he said was agreed upon by all the mayors in St. Clair County.
The plan would provide a split of the 4-cent tax, 50 percent for the county commission and 50 percent for all municipalities to share.
Officials said the 4-cent gasoline tax, which went into effect in 2015, generates close to $4 million a year. The money is used by the commission for road paving, bridge repairs, buildings and equipment used in road construction.
In accordance with the proposed plan, Moody and Pell City would receive 20 percent of the money that the municipalities would share. Margaret, Odenville, Springville and Argo would receive 10 percent, and Ashville, Riverside, Ragland and Steele would receive 5 percent of the pool of money designated for municipalities.
Jessup said the money allocated to the cities would be used for road paving projects and equipment, approved by the commission.
“These funds will be available on an annual basis, based on a signed contract for road construction or other paving and/or equipment needs; or a paid invoice from the municipality requesting,” the proposed agreement presented to the commission states. “All payments will be payable to the municipality and the contractor, unless other arrangements are necessary.”
The proposal also goes on to state that if a municipality doesn’t spend or use its allotment, the unspent amount will or can be rolled over for a period of not more than three years.
“If, after three years, the rolled over share has not been used, the municipality will forfeit that rolled over amount,” the proposal presented last week to the commission states. “Forfeiture will not affect the municipalities share in forthcoming years.”
Jessup said the allocation of funds will be more like a grant application, approved by the County Commission for each individual project.
He said the funds would be available to cities with an 80-20 split, with the cities’ share for road projects set at 20 percent of the costs.
“We don’t expect the county to pay for all the stuff we need,” Jessup said. “Say a city has $100,000 in their pool of money this year, and if it is a $100,000 project, then we could draw $80,000 out of this pool of money you’ve got for each city.
“We tried to make it as simple as possible to do this,” Jessup said.
Commissioners said cities are currently receiving money from the county for road projects, but there is no accounting as to exactly how much funding the county is providing to each city.
“We’re not trying to do something outside the scope of what was intended,” said Springville Mayor Dave Thomas. “So, it’s not just us coming here trying to pick your pockets.”
Jessup said this plan would provide better accounting of the 4-cent tax, and what the commission provides to each city.
Some questioned whether their cities are receiving a fair share of road funds or if funds are being fairly administered among all St. Clair County municipalities.
“I can’t recall a whole heck of a lot that we have gotten out of this gas tax, and I‘ll take some of the responsibility for that,” said Ashville Mayor Derrick Mostella. “I’ve been mayor for six years.”
Mostella said he has addressed the commission once about funding needs. He said Ashville borrowed $100,000 for a road project and paid the commission back with interest.
“I sat here and listened to Mr. (Dan) Dahlke (the county engineer), and he talked about no less than three projects that are currently going on in Moody, and I applaud that. I’m happy for Moody. I don’t have any ill will over the mayor or anything like that, but when you guys are up here making these decisions about these funds and where they are going, it’s very hard for myself and my city to compete with the needs of Moody and Riverside and Pell City and all these other communities that are so much larger than mine,” Mostella said.
“I would much rather have a system in place, kind of like what we discussed, so you can give me my little piece of the pie, so I can go do what I need to do, as opposed to coming down here and begging for something or constantly feeling like the need of the larger communities are being put before the needs of mine, because at the end of the day, I feel just as strong about the people I serve here as Rusty feels about his and Mayor (Joe) Lee feels about his. We’re all in the same boat…”
Argo Mayor Betty Bradley said her city is helping fund a road project that is not an Argo city street, but instead a state and county roadway.
“That doesn’t belong to the city, but we are offering to pitch in on something for our citizens and other municipalities around us instead of having a traffic jam there lined up all the way back to Margaret or Springville.”
Moody Councilwoman Linda Crowe said their city has continued taken over county roads and can’t really afford the upkeep.
“I don’t know about the other cities, but I know that if y’all fix a road in Moody, the next words out of your mouth is ‘Alright, y’all going to take it into the city,’ and we do that and what happens?
“Ten years down later, that road starts tearing up and who is going to repair it? The city, which we do not have the money, but you are reaping the money from the city.”
Moody Mayor Joe Lee said his city is generating about $817,000 for the county annually in gasoline taxes.
“How much is going back to the city?” he asked. “Y’all have been good to us. Y’all have helped us and have helped us with roads, but it’s like Rusty said, if the money was split out, you wouldn’t have to worry about Moody anymore.”
County officials said the 4-cent gasoline tax was to help repair and maintain county roads.
But Lee said the roads within municipalities, as well as roads in the unincorporated areas, are all county roads.
“This is about all of us working together for a common good,” Lee said.
Commission Chairman Stan Batemon voiced support for the plan, although Commissioners Jeff Brown and Tommy Bowers appeared to have reservations, at least until the current way the commission funds cities for road construction projects is researched.
“We’re all going to get through this and do the right thing,” Batemon said. “There’s more than one way to do this right.”
The commission is expected to meet with mayors at a later date to discuss the matter further.