Matt Coupland named new St. Clair County chief deputy

PELL CITY — St. Clair County has a new chief deputy in town, Matt Coupland.
Sheriff Billy Murray appointed Coupland to the position Friday after former Chief John McWaters celebrated his retirement.
Coupland boasts a 27-year career in law enforcement and most recently served as the captain in charge of the sheriff office’s northern patrol division.
He started his career in 1997 as a patrol officer in Odenville. Four years later, Coupland was promoted to sergeant at Odenville Police Department and joined the Sheriff’s Office in 2002. During his time with the Sheriff’s Office, he has worked for two sheriffs: Terry Surles and Murray. Coupland has also served as a patrol officer, school resource officer and on the county SWAT team.
He said law enforcement is in some ways a family business. His brother is a former St. Clair County Investigator and now works in federal law enforcement. His father was a military policeman after being drafted into the army, but returned to civilian work after his discharge.
Probably the greatest family connection Coupland has to his new job is his grandfather Hoyt Coupland.
“My grandfather Coupland was the chief deputy of St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office in the late ’50s early ’60s,” he recalled, adding that his grandfather started in the Leeds Police Department before coming to the sheriff’s office and serving as chief deputy.
Coupland said at the time his grandfather also served as county coroner.
He said being made a chief deputy like his grandfather is a great honor.
“It means a lot to me just as something my grandfather had accomplished,” Coupland said, “and to be able to follow his footsteps, serve the community and this county. I love this county, I’ve never wanted to leave this county. I have always wanted to work right here.”
Coupland said he is also deeply honored to work with Murray, who has been a mentor to him throughout his entire career.
“I am excited to work under him and learn from him,” he said. “His leadership ability, his work ethic and preparation, his knowledge of this department is second to none.”
Coupland said he first met the sheriff while they were both working night shift patrol, Coupland for OPD and Murray for the sheriff’s office. He said Murray would come by and wave during his first couple weeks at the job and eventually stopped and told him he was doing a good job and gave him his card.
“If I ever got in a bind I could call Billy,” Coupland said.
The chief said his new job will see him run the days to day operations of the sheriff’s office, a job he thinks his varied experience has prepared him for. At the same time Coupland said there are things he's going to need to lean on others for help with. One example he gives is relying on the expertise of deputies like Sgt. Chris Long, who is especially experienced with matters of extradition and court security.
Coupland said ultimately the sheriff’s office is like a family and he wants to keep that level of camaraderie going.