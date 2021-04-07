Masks or no masks? That's the question facing local schools when state mask mandate expires

Gov. Kay Ivey is allowing the state’s mask mandate to expire later this week, but area schools are divided on how they will go forward.
Talladega City Schools Superintendent Tony Ball said his system will be keeping the mask mandate for the immediate future.
“The state has left it up to the individual school districts, so we have decided not to change anything right now,” Ball said Wednesday. “We’ll still be requiring masks, and we’ll still be maintaining distancing and the number of days we have in person classes. For right now, nothing is going to change.”
In the Talladega County School System, Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey said she was still strongly recommending masks, but the system was not requiring them after the state mandate expires.
In a letter to parents posted in the system’s Facebook page, Lacey said, “On April 9, Governor Ivey’s mask mandate will expire. In an effort to continue to promote the health and wellness of our staff and students, I highly recommend that staff members and students six years and older continue to wear a mask/face covering for the duration of the school year. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) also recommends the wearing of masks/face coverings as a mitigation strategy to help control the spread of COVID-19 in their most recent guidelines. Further, the return to five days of instruction on March 15 has limited the capacity for social distancing in most schools, classrooms, and buses.”
Lacey emphasized, “The health and wellness of our staff and students is top priority. Although wearing a mask will be a personal choice after April 9, exercising this personal responsibility will protect yourself and others and strengthen the chance of completing the school year successfully.”
Pell City Superintendent Dr. James Martin said his system has not made a final decision on whether masks will be required for the rest of the school year or not. He said the system will continue to require masks at least until April 24.
“At that point in time we will reassess,” Martin said.
He said the plan to continue masking is related to standardised testing, which is taking place throughout the month of April. Martin said April 24 also marks three weeks after the system’s spring break and will for his team to look at if COVID numbers rise after the holiday.
He said any decision will be made after thorough discussion with school administrators and teachers. Martin said the system would make the decision in the best interest of the safety of students and staff.
“We are going to do everything we can to keep people safe and healthy,” he said.
St. Clair County Schools announced Wednesday through Facebook that they will continue to require students and teachers to wear masks in April but will lift restrictions May 1. The system will still strongly encourage mask wearing, however.
St. Clair County also said that visitors to school campuses will be required to wear masks until June 1.