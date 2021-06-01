Man wanted for questioning in connection with murder case arrested, not charged in case

ASHVILLE — A man wanted for questioning by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office turned himself in Friday.
In a news release, the Sheriff’s Office announced Andray La'Quarn Pope Jr. turned himself into custody at 6:40 p.m. Friday.
Pope was arrested and charged with theft of property first and possession of a forged instrument second. The Sheriff’s office announced it also was seeking Pope for questioning in connection with the death of Brian A. Shaw of Odenville last week.
Deputies arrested Charles Lawrence Grimmett III of Birmingham and charged him with murder in connection with the case Thursday.
Pope has not been charged with murder.
Pope was held at the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville and released Friday after he paid a $45,000 bond.