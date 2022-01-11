Man arrested in connection with Moody shooting

MOODY — The Moody Police Department have arrested a man for the Sunday shooting that resulted in the death of a 22-year-old.
Moody Police Chief Thomas Hunt said his department arrested Bradley Maddox, 22, of Moody in connection with the shooting Tuesday afternoon. He said Maddox has been charged with Manslaughter. He is currently in custody at the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville on a $100,000 bond.
Maddox was arrested in connection with a shooting incident that led to the fatal shooting of a young woman Sunday
Hunt said officers responded to a call at about 6:25 a.m. Sunday on Pine Circle to find a female victim had been shot.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell identified the victim as Madeline Schuler, 22, of Moody. He said Schuler was pronounced dead on the scene.
Hunt said Tuesday that the shooting arose from a domestic disturbance that turned into a deadly situation. The chief had previously said Monday that the department had a man in custody at the county jail as a person of interest but did not identify that person at the time. However, jail records show that Maddox was first entered into the St. Clair County Jail’s inmate roster on Jan. 9. At that time, the roster listed Maddox as being held on an investigative hold by the Moody Police Department.
Russell said Schuler’s remains have been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics in Huntsville for an autopsy.