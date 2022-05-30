Louisiana man arrested in connection with I-20 fatality near Cook Springs

COOK SPRINGS — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has arrested a man in connection with a fatal crash Sunday Night near Cook Springs.
In a news release, the Alabama Highway Patrol said it has arrested Joe Jenkins, 66, of Arcadia, Louisiana, in connection with a crash that led to the death of Deborah Barrett, 62, and the injury of Garry Barrett, 63, both of Ranburne, in a two-vehicle crash near the Cook Springs exit on Interstate 20.
The release said the crash occurred at 5:40 p.m. Sunday. It said the accident occurred when the 2018 Honda Goldwing motorcycle Deborah was a passenger on was struck in the rear by a 2006 Nissan Altima, allegedly driven by Jenkins.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell said Deborah was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash, which occurred on Interstate 20 near the 150-mile marker, approximately seven miles west of Pell City, in St. Clair County.
The release said Garry was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries. Russell said he believed Garry had been transported to UAB Hospital specifically.
The release said Jenkins was taken into custody on charges of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Manslaughter, and Assault first. Jail records show he was booked into the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville at 11:47 p.m. Sunday night. He remained in custody Monday morning on a $125,000 bond.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate