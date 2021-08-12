Logan Martin protection association says car show will also feature boats

PELL CITY — The Logan Martin Lake Protection Association will hold its third annual car show Sept. 11, and there's more on the agenda than autos.
Organizer Johnny Capps said the “Shine ’em Up and Show ’em Off” car show will return to Pell City’s Lakeside Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. He said this year’s event will be bigger than ever with the addition of classic boats for the first time.
Capps said the addition was a no-brainer considering the mission of the LMLPA.
“Why wouldn’t we?” he asked. “We promote the lake.”
Capps said it will also allow for many more people to participate in the show which is already usually a success for the organization. He said he already has 10 or 11 boat entrees signed up for the show.
Capps said the show will also have an added feature this year thanks to Jon Jeffress from Deep South Focus Photography. He said that Jeffrees will be on site during the event to take pictures of cars, trucks, and boats that take part in the show. Participants will then be able to pay for these pictures which Jeffress will be able to print out on site.
Capps said the show will give prizes based on several different ranges based on the year the vehicles were made, along with a top 25 list for participants. He said the show will also feature a best in show prize.
Capps said the show will also feature plenty of food vendors for people to enjoy.
He said that proceeds from the show will benefit the LMLPA’s Solar-Lighted Buoy Program. Capps said through this program the organization places solar power lighted buoys in hard to navigate areas of Lake Logan Martin, such as areas where there is shallow water.
He said the LMLPA has placed over 50 of these buoys through both donations and the proceeds from previous car shows. He said overall they have raised over $26,000 for the project.
Capps said because it is Sept. 11, this year's event also will honor veterans and first responders.
Last year’s show brought in more than 150 custom cars for visitors to enjoy and Capps is hoping for a big turnout this year. He said he is very excited for the event.
“This is my third year,” he said. “I'm more excited for this one than I was for the other two combined.”
Registration for the show is $15 for early registration and $25 on the day of the event. Those interested can register online at www.lmlpa.org or by contacting Johnny Capps at (205) 531-5480.