Logan Martin Lakefest draws a crowd worthy of milestone year

PELL CITY — The 10th annual Logan Martin Lakefest hit record numbers during its first day Friday, and it didn't appear to be slowing down today.
Organizer Justin Hogeland said traffic counters showed that more than 8,000 people attended the festival and boat shows by the time of its fireworks show Friday night. He said looking out on the Logan Martin itself also showed that several hundred boats had also come to watch the show which honors veterans at the Colonel Robert L. Howard State Veterans Home in Pell City.
The festival will continue today through 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.
Hogeland said the event had already seen 25 boats sold by the time he and fellow organizer Eric Housh welcomed attendees Saturday morning. He said the event had been going great so far and hadn’t yet gotten any negative feedback from any of the 70 vendors, sponsors or guests.
“We are glad to be here,” Hogeland said Saturday morning.
This sentiment by the organizers seemed to be shared by vendors and attendees as well.
Carolann Harris, who was working the Cutco booth at the event, said she's doing good business and having a good time on top of it.
“We’ve had an awesome time here,” she said. “We have done a little over six grand, well now a little over seven grand.”
Harris said this is the second year that Cutco has had a booth at Lakefest, the first being 2019, and the first she has worked it herself.
She said one thing that impressed her was how helpful the event staff were getting the booth set up.
“They were super sweet,” Harris said. “As soon as we got here, they got us straight to our spot and got it unloaded for us which is super helpful.”
Gail Benefield, who runs Ami’s in downtown Pell City, said that she had also had a wonderful experience getting her booth set up. She said her shop does everything from hosting weddings in their chappel to flowers and tuxedo rentals.
“They have bent over backwards to help us,” she said.
The booths at Lakefest did not only feature local business, but also to other local organizations such as the Pell City Chamber of Commerce and the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Billy Murray spent Saturday morning at the event along with school resource officers and dispatchers speaking with attendees. He said his office was also there to assist the Pell City Police Department in case of an emergency.
The vendor booths, which dealt in everything from boats, to jewelry, to yard swings were a big draw for attendees.
“I’m really enjoying the vendors,” attendee Savanna Harland said.
She said her son was also enjoying the day out and had stopped at one booth to get his face painted. Harland said it was good to be able to get out and go to something like Lakefest after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled so many events last year.
Kandace Wingo, another attendee Saturday, shared Harland’s sentiment.
“I am glad to be able to get out,” she said “I actually am glad they are having something special.”
Despite it being the 10th annual Lakefest it was also bringing in new attendees to the event.
Bobby Hadley, who owns City Tire in Pell City, said this was his first time attending the event.
“It's the first time we’ve been out here,” he said. “We just wanted to see what it's all about.”
He said so far he and his wife were enjoying the event.