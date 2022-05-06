Logan Martin lake levels will reach summer pool on Monday, will have higher winter pool next fall

With water levels on Lake Logan Martin on the rise, it may be the last time they ever go back to where they were this winter.
Alabama Power says the lake will reach its 465 feet summer pool by Monday, marking the lake hitting its prime time for summer recreation.
Come winter, however, the water likely won't be going as far down. Last September, the Army Corps of Engineers approved a plan that will raise Logan Martin’s winter pool level by two feet, raising it from 460 feet to 462 feet. The change will be put in place this fall when lake levels return to their winter levels.
The change is meant to help both extend how long the lake is at summer pool and increase lake access during the winter.
“In 2016, (Alabama Power) said that this additional two feet was gonna make eight additional boat launch sites available during the winter,” Pell City Mayor Bill Pruitt said on the subject in September, adding that the company said it would also significantly improve 11 other sites.
Yet with the water level coming up local officials are also warning residents to be careful as they get back on the lake.
“Obviously, we are in full swing of the boating season,” Pell City Fire Chief Tim Kurzejeski said Friday.
The chief urged boaters to make sure they have up to date fire extinguishers, life jackets and kill switches for their boat.
The Alabama Marine Patrol warned boaters last Memorial Day that all children under the age of eight and operators of water vehicles are required by law to wear a U.S Coast Guard approved flotation device.
Kurzejeski said that boaters also just need to be careful and be sure to be paying attention while operating any craft on the water. He said operators should be aware of debris that may have been left over from the winter and other boaters.
“Just be vigilant,” Kurzejeski said. “This lake, each year, experiences a heavier and heavier volume of boaters.”
He also said that people should also be careful while swimming. The chief said because of varying currents throughout the summer month, his department recommends using a floatation device while swimming.