Local weather: 'There is a lot of flooding all around'

With inclement weather striking much of Central Alabama on Tuesday, local officials are looking at the impact of the storms.
St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Director Patrice Kurzejeski said her county had experienced large scale flooding by 4 p.m. Tuesday.
“There is a lot of flooding all around,” she said.
According to information on the EMA’s Facebook page, there were multiple flooding events in Pell City, Moody, Ragland, Wattsville, Springville and Odenville. There was also one report of lightning striking train tracks at Trails End Lane in Leeds and forcing a train to stop for a short amount of time.
Kurzejeski said the EMA is reporting every damage call that comes into the county’s central dispatch through their social media pages.
The Director said that as of 4 p.m., the county is under a flood warning until 8 p.m. and is likely to see one to two more inches of rain overnight.
She said, as of 4 p.m., St. Clair County was not included in a tornado watch, but urged residents to remain weather aware.
In Talladega County, EMA spokeswoman LeighAnn Butler said there had been no reports of storm damage as of about 4:30 p.m., but there were more storms on the way.
“Talladega County is at slight risk for damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour and quarter-size hail,” Butler said.
All of Talladega County is under a flash flood warning until 8 p.m. as well.
“People need to continue to monitor new information coming out,” Butler added. “We will be posting to our Facebook page, but you need to have an alternate source as well.”
By 5 p.m., Butler said reports were beginning to come in for downed trees and flooding in the Sylacauga area.