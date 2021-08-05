Local Schools announce masking policies for the new school year

With school starting back and COVID-19 cases surging across the country, local schools are looking at masking protocols for the upcoming school year.
Earlier this week, the Alabama Department of Public Health released recommendations for schools starting back this year. The guidelines were based on whether schools require masking, with schools with strict mask wearing policies being able to relax social distancing to three feet and not be forced to quarantine unvaccinated students. Schools without masks will still have to quarantine students and maintain a six foot social distance.
Pell City Superintendent Dr. James Martin said his system will be taking a middle-of-the-road approach to COVID protocols this year.
“What we are doing is following CDC guidelines and strongly recommending masks,” Martin said, but added that face coverings will not be strictly required.
Martin said because Governor Kay Ivey does not have the state under a health order he is not sure what legal standing the system would have on mandating masks.
St. Clair Superintendent Mike Howard said the same thing in a statement Thursday.
“Because we are no longer under a health order by our governor that mandates masks in schools, we are strongly recommending masks for all staff and students,” he said.
Martin said students will be required to wear masks on school buses, however. He said this is because school buses are labeled as public transport by the United States Department of Transportation, which is mandating mask wearing.
Both superintendents also discussed how positive cases will be handled.
Martin said if anyone, teacher or student, contracts COVID-19 they will be required to quarantine for 10 days after onset of symptoms or a positive test. The person must also be fever free for 24 hours. He said school nurses will keep track of positive cases and classes will be informed of positive cases via letter to parents. Positive cases will also continue to be tracked on the system’s COVID tracker on its website.
Martin said if a student receives one of these letters, vaccinated students and students who wear masks and socially distance, or students that have had COVID-19 in the last 90 days will not need to be quarantined. Martin said that because of these mitigating factors, which he said the school is not allowed to ask about, whether an exposed student is quarantined will ultimately be up to parents.
Howard said his system will also notify parents of positive cases in classrooms, buses, or sports teams. He said if parents feel the student should stay home they need to contact their child’s school.
Martin said that if a student is sick, however, they need to stay home.
Martin said any student staying home because of illness will still receive support from the school and be able to complete assignments.
“They will be supported by the school through a remote learning model,” he said.
Meanwhile, Talladega County schools are also releasing guidelines for students.
Talladega County Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey pointed out that the CDC recommends wearing a mask whether an individual is vaccinated or not.
“Beginning Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, masks will be highly recommended for students, employees, parents, and visitors entering school facilities,” she said.
Lacey said with open house and meet the teacher nights coming up soon, she hopes parents and students will join in on mask wearing.
“Please join us as we begin our efforts to be personally responsible and wear a mask,” she said. “By following this simple request, the chance of interruption to the school year could be decreased significantly.”
Lacey also echoed Martin and Howard in saying that people who test positive will still be required to quarantine for the recommended amount of time, as will anyone who has been in sustained, close contact with someone who tested positive.
“For instance, if a positive case were to occur on a volleyball team, other members of the team and/or coaches, managers, scorekeepers, etc., are likely to be identified as close contacts. These close contacts will have to be quarantined/isolated, leading to a disruption for the entire squad and their competitors – except that those who are vaccinated will not be subject to the quarantine/isolation,” she said.
The same rule will apply in the Sylacauga City Schools, according to a release issued in late July, before the ADPH guidelines.
The Sylacauga system is “strongly recommending” unvaccinated staff and eligible students to be masked, but stopped short of requiring masks.
Those who are vaccinated will not have to be quarantined unless exposed.
The Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind also issued a statement last month requiring all staff and students to be masked during the first few weeks of the coming term, citing the fact that students are coming from all over the state.
Lacey also said the system is actually hosting a vaccine clinic at the Winterboro High School Auditorium today from 8 a.m. to noon, and are encouraging those who are currently eligible to get vaccinated elsewhere if they can’t make it to Winteroboro. The clinic will offer both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
“As we plan for the return of students for in-person instruction on Wednesday, Aug. 11, ADPH continues to advise Alabamians who are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines to get vaccinated as quickly as possible in order to avoid contraction and spread of the disease,” she said. “The Pfizer vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine currently authorized for ages 12 and older.”
Lacey said the Talladega County Health Department is offering Maderna vaccinations, which are not cleared for people under 18, but Pfizer doses and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine are available at other providers.