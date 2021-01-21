Local pharmacies look to provide vaccines for school employees

The St. Clair County Board of Education announced during its regular meeting Jan. 19 that it will be partnering with Curt Eddy, owner of Odenville, Ashville and Main Street Drugs, to provide vaccines for its school employees.
When the vaccines will be administered will depend on when he receives the doses, Eddy said. He added that the main priorities are those 75 and older, healthcare workers and first responders.
Superintendent Mike Howard said the vaccine is not mandated, and he hopes to start gathering names by Friday of those who would like to receive the first dose.
“(Eddy) couldn’t have said it any better: The goal of the community is to help keep schools open for as long as possible, and that’s why they wanted to do this for us,” Howard said. ”I can’t thank them enough.”
Howard also emphasized that the outgoing presidential legislation planned on changing the order for who received vaccines first, putting teachers and school staff farther down the list than originally planned.
However, the partnership with the St. Clair County pharmacies would help school employees within the county get vaccinated quicker.
Eddie said he has also reached out to Pell City Schools to try and get vaccines out to its teachers as well.
In other matters, the board:
—Extended employee federal COVID-19 days to be used through March 31;
—Recognized the St. Clair County Schools visual arts exhibit entries and overall winners;
—Amended the Fiscal Year 2021 budget;
—Approved the 2021-2022 cheerleading constitution;
—Approved a contract with the Learning Tree for special education students;
—And approved facility use request for Odenville Youth Athletics Association to use the Odenville Middle School gym for basketball from Jan. 20 to March.