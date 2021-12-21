Local pageant winner donates coats to St. Clair County Head Start

PELL CITY — A local pageant winner donated 100 coats to St. Clair County Head Start on Thursday.
Brooklyn Isbell, 8, donated 100 gently used and new coats to the Head Start last week. Isbell recently traveled to Chattanooga, Tenn., where she competed and won the USA National Alabama State Princess. She will compete in Hollywood, Fla., for the national princess title in July.
Isbell’s grandmother Kim Isbell said the donation is part of her platform, “Recycle for Kindness.” She said Brooklyn attended Head Start and knew that some children did not even have a coat for the cold weather. With the help of friends and family, she donated the 100 coats to St. Clair County Head Start Dec. 16.
Kim said Brooklyn could not go as far as she does without the support of her mom Brittany Tully, her grandparents, her pageant coach Carson Campbell, and her sister queens Lila Henderson, Evelyn Valentini, Lucy Helland and Campbell Thompson.