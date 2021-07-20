Local organizer gets approval for music festival at Lakeside Park in November

PELL CITY — Local event organizer Casey Cambron has announced a new music festival at Pell City’s Lakeside Park for November.
Last week, the Pell City Council approved a user agreement with Cambron for Lakeside Live on Nov. 13. Cambron said the event will include a five-band musical lineup headlined by Christian rock and metal band Disciple along with a car show, motorcycle poker run, and various vendors.
He said all proceeds of the event will go to the Pell City Police and Fire departments. He said the proceeds will come from a $20 fee to participate in the car show and motorcycle poker run along with donations, T-shirt sales and selling raffle tickets. Cambron said money left over from the operations of the event will also be donated. He said he is in the process of setting up a non profit organization to handle the money from the event.
Cambron said the event will also feature several competitions between the two departments he is calling the “Battle of the Badges.” Cambron said this event will take place in front of the event's main stage and will include events such as tug of war, tire rolling and a piggy back race. He said the winner of the competitions will get a champion belt that would be up for grabs at each Lakeside Live which Cambron said he hopes become a regular event.
He said he specifically wanted the event to benefit and spotlight police officers and firefighters. Cambron said the cause is close to his heart.
“I have passion for people who try hard and do for our city,” he said.
Cambron has been organizing car shows in Pell City and around the state since 2009. Each year, he organizes the car show for the Pell City Chamber of Commerce’s Hometown Block Party. Cambron also serves on the chamber’s board.
He said the idea for the Lakeside Live has existed since 2017, but the cards never fell into place. Cambron said he and the other organizers had considered holding the event last year but the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to those plans. He said organizers were finally able to start working on the event this past February before addressing the council on the plan last Monday.
He told the council that he already has 15 vendors and five sponsors wanting to participate in the event.
“Really, I expect probably 50 vendors and really that's being ambitious as well,” Cambron told the council.
While the council approved the user agreement with Cambron, the council asked that he provide a progress report ahead of November to make sure the event will have what it needs to happen