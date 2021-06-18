Local organization team up for sober Independence Day celebration

PELL CITY — We Win Recovery and Fresh Start Recovery Ministries are teaming up to host their third sober Fourth of July celebration.
Fresh Start Director TeeJay Wilson and We Win Director Ivi McDaniel said the event would be held at the Brook Besor in Pell City on July 3, beginning at 12 p.m.
McDaniel said this would be the event’s third incarnation due to its cancelation last year because of the pandemic.
She said she feels the event is important since it gives those in addiction recovery a safe place to spend the holiday.
“The thought process is that people need a safe place to be able to enjoy those types of holidays without being tempted by any type of substance or alcohol,” McDaniel said. “That’s one of the biggest times when people relapse and they are alone, or they are surrounded by people who are drinking or who are using.”
She said the point of the sober celebration, and the sober Iron Bowl tailgate the organization holds each year is to give people a nice family-friendly environment to enjoy. McDaniel said an important aspect of the event is giving those in recovery a place they can be without worry.
“It’s creating a sober community,” Wilson said. “Imagine having one big community, and when you go there, you don’t have to worry about anybody bringing anything, or having anything or doing anything because you know there’s a place you can go to where you don’t have to worry about that.”
McDaniel said you don’t have to be in recovery to attend the event, however, as it’s really just meant for anyone who wants to come.
Wilson said the event is meant to be about fun, food and fellowship. McDaniel said there would be a cookout, boat rides, cornhole, bounce houses, and everything in between for people to enjoy.
“It’s a really nice environment,” Wilson said.
McDaniel said the event has long been a partnership between Fresh Start and We Win and the event has gotten bigger each year. She said the last event brought out over 200 people together throughout the day.
“People came from everywhere,” she said.
Wilson said Fresh Start is a faith-based year-long recovery facility for men who struggle with addiction. He said fresh start uses various treatment paths to help people in a live-in setting. The facility is located in Lincoln and has the patient stay in the facility while they work through their treatment.
McDaniel, who also works as a substance abuse counselor for Fresh Start, runs We Win Recovery out of Pell City. She said the non-profit organization primarily councils and educates people with substance abuse issues and criminal justice involvement. She said We Win also works to provide services for those who have been incarcerated long-term.