Local McDonalds to host replica of Bubba Wallace's Talladega winning race car next weekend

Bubba Wallace becomes the first Black driver to win a race in NASCAR’s premier series since Wendell Scott took the checkered flag at Speedway Park in Jacksonville, Fla., on Dec. 1, 1963.

LINCOLN — McDonald’s has announced a replica of Bubba Wallace's Talladega winning car will tour local restaurants this race weekend. 

The company announced that to celebrate the upcoming GEICO 500 NASCAR race, local McDonald's are hosting a replica of Wallace’s historic vehicle.

Customers can catch the car at various locations from April 19-23. Wallace will make a guest appearance on April 23 from 1-2 p.m. at the McDonald’s at 75280 Alabama Hwy 77 in Lincoln. 

As part of the tour, residents can find the car at: 

— 1816 Almon St in Heflin on April 19 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

— 3424 Greenbrier Dear Rd in Anniston on April 20 from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m

— 1901 Quintard Ave in Anniston on April 20 from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

— 1015 Hwy 21 S in Oxford on April 21 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. 

— 110 Haynes St, Talladega on April 21 from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

— 600 Martin St N in Pell City on April 22 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

To celebrate Talladega Race Week, customers can also receive a free medium fries and drink with a minimum $1 purchase in the McDonald’s App April 18-24. 

In 2022, McDonald’s will celebrate its 30th year of NASCAR sponsorship by partnering with the Michael Jordan-owned 23XI Racing team, sponsoring NASCAR standout Bubba Wallace and welcoming NASCAR champion Kurt Busch to the team. 

 

Taylor Mitchell is a Daily Home reporter covering Pell City.

