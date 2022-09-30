Local man seeks appointment to Pell City school board

A Pell City man is asking the Pell City School Board for a seat on the board.
Pell City Native David Zuspan sent a letter to the school board last week volunteering to represent the areas of the school district outside of the Pell City limits, though questions remain if it would be legal to appoint him. Zuspan’s letter is also addressed to the Pell City Council and St. Clair County Republican Party, though neither of those organizations have a hand in who serves on the school board.
Zuspan said Monday that he was seeking appointment to the board because he was against the idea of residents of unincorporated parts of St. Clair County being taxed as part of the school district without representation on the board.
“First of all, I don’t like taxation without representation,” he said.
When the Pell City school district was sent up in 1982, the district included both the city limits of Pell City and several parts of the surrounding area including unincorporated areas and the City of Riverside. The legislation that set up the school district requires the board to be elected from districts that are the same as the voting districts for the Pell City Council, with no districts to represent the county areas of Riverside.
The board has previously promised to create representation on the board for people living in those county areas before the next municipal election, but the process is complicated. The board met with Brett Isom from the Birmingham Regional Planning Commision in January about possible voting plans and the board's priorities through the process, but even if a voting plan is approved the Alabama Legislature would need to amend the legislation governing the Pell City School Board to implement it. Superintendent James Martin said this week plans are still being developed, though the board intends to keep its promise to deliver full representation by 2025.
“The board has been committed to getting representation to all of our citizenry in the district,” he said. “That's a commitment we are going to honor.”
Zuspan's request was to be able to serve on the board to provide that representation in the interim. He said at the time of the eventual election he would then make the decision if he would run for the seat or not. His letter also said he would not be requesting a salary were he to serve on the board.
“It's not going to cost the taxpayer a dime,” he said.
Along with his letter Zuspan also included two letters of recommendation — one each from Pell City High School Assistant Principal Dr. Jackie A. Wyche and Local Pastor W. T. Pruitt III who each praised Zuspan’s experience as a businessman and a veteran and that his children have or are attending Pell City Schools.
Martin said Thursday that while he appreciated Zuspan's willingness to volunteer for public service, he wasn't sure if the board could legally appoint someone.
“It's going to require some form of legislative action for us to change our board,” Martin said.
Board Attorney Brandi Hufford said the board simply does not have vacant seats to appoint anyone to at this time.
Martin said the board is set up as an elected body, which can appoint someone if there is a vacancy, but not add seats.
The superintendent said even if they did appoint someone they would need to go through a process of advertising the vacancy and interviewing candidates. He said the board could not act arbitrarily.
Zuspan said that he had been told by his attorney that there was something in the Alabama code that would allow him to be appointed.
Martin said while questions remained he did appreciate Zuspan wanting to serve.
“I am thankful that there are people in the county potion like Mr. Zuspan who want to be a part of our school board.” he said.