Local mail carriers hosting food drive this weekend

PELL CITY — The National Association of Letter Carriers will conduct its annual national food drive Saturday, including in Pell City.
A news release from the NALC said this weekend it will host its yearly food drive, which was first held in 1983, and helps feed millions of Americans.
The release said the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is the country's largest one-day food drive and provides residents with an easy way to donate food to those in need.
Pell CIty Letter Carrier Teffeney Staples said those wanting to donate can leave their donations of non-perishable food items next to their mailbox before the delivery of the mail Saturday.
“Saturday, the carrier will come by, we’ll deliver their mail and pick it up sitting at their mailbox,” she said.
Staples said the drive is a way for local mail carriers to give back. She said after it is picked up all the food will then be gathered together and donated to The Christian Love Pantry in Pell City.
“We keep it all here local,” Staples said. “Whatever we collect we help the citizens of Pell City.”
The Letter Carriers' food drive is held annually on the second Saturday in May in 10,000 cities and towns in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and Guam. Hunger affects one in eight Americans, including millions of children, senior citizens and veterans.
In the 30 years since it began, the food drive has collected about 1.82 billion pounds of food for struggling residents.
The need is as great as ever, given the pandemic-caused economic dislocations of the past two years. The traditional food drive is returning this year after a two-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic. In 2020 and 2021, it was replaced by NALC's donor drive, in which those wishing to help made online donations to local food pantries.
"Letter carriers are a part of every neighborhood in the nation," NALC President Fredric Rolando said, "and we see the growing need for food assistance in our communities. On Saturday, May 14, NALC invites everyone to participate in the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. Together, we can help stamp out hunger in America."
The release said the timing of the drive is important, with food banks, pantries and shelters running low on donations from the winter holidays and with summer approaching, when most school meal programs are suspended.