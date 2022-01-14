Local Law Enforcement look at crime statistics heading into the new year

With the coming of the new year many law enforcement agencies are looking at crime trends over the last year.
Lincoln Police Capt. Zack Tutten said overall violent and property crime in Lincoln have been largely stable with 2020’s numbers but there may have been some slight decreases.
“It's probably held about even,” he said, “there was probably another slight downtick in violent crime and just based off, no stats, just looking back at the year, there's probably a slight downtick in property crime as well.”
Tutten said there was a big uptick in crime in 2018 across the country and also locally. He said since then the department has worked to cut down on that. Tutten said his patrol division has taken specific steps. One example he gives is when the city saw several breaking and entering vehicle incidents.
“We had a patrol plan for neighborhood checks, we had lists of subdivisions,” Tutten said, “and each officer was given specific areas and each night you were to go through those four or five times.”
He said that kind of work isn’t fun but officers were able to recognize the need for it and take that extra step.
Tutten also said the department had 11,922 in 2021. He said that's a large increase from 2020, but only an increase of 405 calls from 2019. Tutten said that increase is likely because people were simply out more this year than last year.
“I think it's just there were a lot more people out,” he said, adding that 2020 had a several month period where no one was leaving the house.
The captain also addressed a discrepancy between traffic citations and traffic stops. In 2021, Lincoln made 2,845 traffic stops but only wrote 1,420 citations.
“Honestly I would say only about one third of the cars stopped got a citation,” Tutten said.
He said people often receive multiple citations at once which can make the number look higher.
St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray said his office has seen an increase in overall call volume much like other departments but he's seen specific incidents fluctuate.
“Certainly the call volume has increased each year,” he said “that has been a trend that's gone back many many years.”
At the same time, the sheriff said the burglaries have decreased, but assaults have increased.
“Everything you have to look at the year comparing one year to another, you have to look at it in the context of what are the other factors,” Murray said.
He said one big factor has been the COVID-19 pandemic which has contributed to different trends both in crime and normal life.
Murray said one strange stand out is the fact that regular vehicle theft is down but unauthorized use of a vehicle is up.
In Talladega, Acting Police Chief John McCoy said crime statistics, like virtually every other aspect of recent life, has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic — in a good way this time.
“Nationwide and here in our city, burglary, robbery, theft, aggravated assault and most other crimes — with the exception of violent person crimes — have gone down," he said. "The decline in property crimes is related to the COVID-19 lockdown and the subsequent increase in the number of people working from home during the pandemic. An occupied home is less likely to be burglarized.”
And Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore pointed out that there was some positive news to come out of even some areas showing increases.
“When you’re looking at statistics, you have to remember that what’s reported to the FBI, to the state and in our system or going to vary a little bit," he said. "For instance, we could show a homicide that happened in 2020 that’s shows up as not closed, even if we made an arrest in 2021. The report shows an increase in sex crimes, but a lot of that is because the Crimes Against Children Task Force has started reporting internet crimes to us. We get an alert when someone is flagged, and we have had a lot of success working with them.”
Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs pointed out that the county has also begun working with EMAC (East Metro Area Crime Center) in Oxford, which pools resources from numerous other agencies, has also had an impact, particularly on the investigation and closure of electronic and computer related crimes.
“Chief Partridge in Oxford should be commended for what he has done to benefit law enforcement throughout the area,” Kilgore said.
Added Tubbs: “The last couple of years have been really tough. But overall for the county, crime is down and clearance is up, which speaks volumes about our deputies and investigators.”
Kilgore added that they were still able to show high clearance rates while seriously short staffed is even more impressive.
“They were asked to do more with less, and all of them really stepped up,” he said. “And that’s not just us, that’s all law enforcement. People are working a lot more overtime just to keep the train on the tracks,”
The county has seen an uptick in reported theft of motor vehicle parts, particularly catalytic converters, Tubbs said.
“They’re pretty easy to steal and the materials from them can be profitable when scrapped,” Kilgore said. “We are working with our legislative delegation to pass something like they did a few years ago when we were seeing so much scrap copper theft.”
Both were also quick to praise the work of the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.
“When drug crimes go down, property crime goes down,” Kilgore said. “By continuously focusing on drug crimes, the task force is just doing a fantastic job, and our investigators work closely with them.”