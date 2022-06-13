Local Girl Scouts spend the night with frogs during lake protection event

Logan Martin Lake Protection Association hosted Frog Night with Turtles at Lakeside Park on Friday night.
A new release said the event was held in conjunction with the Girl Scout Troop 242116 camp out. It said Jacksonville State University herpetologist Dr. Grover Brown, JSU biology instructor Bethany Smith and University of Alabama at Huntsville graduate biology student Eric Cline gave a lively and informative demonstration with frogs, turtles and snakes as the leading characters. After the demonstration, the troop headed to the wetlands at dark to see frogs and turtles Brown and the group from JSU were able to catch.
The release said the LMLPA also used the event as a chance to educate young lake lovers on some of their programs. Before the JSU demonstration, members of the LMLPA told the troop about its annual spring lake cleanup where the organization has a special area that gets plenty of trash but is safe for children to clean up.
The release said member Randy Sparks also gave a presentation of the fishing line recycle program, including where the tangled fishing line receptacles are located and the harm these monofilament lines can do to the animals in the water and on land the talk also went over what can be made with the recycled monofilament, such as new fishing tackle boxes and other items.