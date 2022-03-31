Local developer talks plans for new condos in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — Local developer Jeff Jones has detailed his plans for his new condominiums in Riverside, The Readmon.
Jones announced his plans to build the three building complex in December when he asked the Riverside City Council to vacate Marina Street to make way for the development. His plan is to build the 52-unit facility on the shores of Lake Logan Martin at the former site of the Riverside Marina on U.S. Highway 78.
“We are looking to put the best thing on the lake in the heart of Riverside,” Jones said.
He said the plan is for the condos to be built as three four story buildings which will also have a lakeside pavilion and pool. Jones said individual units will be spacious with 10-foot ceilings and feature two different two-bedroom floor plans and two different three-bedroom floor plans. The entire complex will be 90,000 square feet and have 550 feet of lakefront with what Jones says is one of the best views on the lake.
“They are going to hang over the lake,” Jones jokes. “It's a fantastic panoramic view.”
He said the complex will also feature a floating pier system.Jones said the complex is not without its challenges though. The area he plans to build in, near RIverside’s Interstate 20 interchange, is rather complex. He said between needing to build his own sewer facility, dealing with Alabama Power flood easements, a nearby railroad and the city itself, the project is not a simple one.
“It just takes a lot of approvals through a lot of organizations,” Jones said, adding that he hopes he can break ground in the summer.
He said he also plans to begin pre-sales of units in April.
Riverside Mayor Rusty Jessup said he and much of the city council is largely in favor of the plan however.
“I think it's going to be a great project for our city,” he said. “it's going to raise the property values of that entire side of town.”
Developing the I-20 interchange has long been a priority of Jessup’s, who has previously said it is one of the few largely undeveloped interchanges between Birmingham and Atlanta.
The mayor said that he feels the development will also bring more commerce to Riverside, as Jones has already expressed interest in recruiting a restaurant to the area to complement The Readmon.
“I could not be more excited,” Jessup said.
For Jones, while he said he wants to help bring more families and commerce to Riverside, his reasons for building there are more personal. He said his family has had roots in Riverside since the 1830s and his father built the condos near the Readmon site thirty years ago along with the marina.
“I’ve always admired him for the risk he took,” Jones said. “It's always been a dream of mine to do it.”
He said the name The Readmon is also a reference to that family history and the history of Riverside.
“That came about because it was the original name of Riverside,” he said. “I thought that's a pretty cool name.”