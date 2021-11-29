Local cities set to kick off the holidays this week

Several cities around Lake Logan Martin will kick off their holiday festivities this week.
This week, Pell City, Riverside and Lincoln will all host events to ring in the Christmas season with various events to mark the most wonderful time of year.
Pell City will kick off its season of good cheer Friday with the fourth annual Christmas Tree Lighting Festival.
Heart of Pell City President Urainah Glidewell said the organization will kick off its fourth annual festival Friday at 6 p.m. at the St. Clair County Courthouse in Pell City. She said the decorations for this year’s 30-foot Christmas tree are being designed by Renee Lilly, a member of Heart of Pell City and a professional designer.
Glidewell said the Heart of Pell City has also received $1,710 this year from the Pell City Council to pay for ornaments the tree. With the funds and Lilly’s skills, Glidewell said she expects this year’s tree to be spectacular.
“We are very grateful to the Pell City Council for appropriating us some funds for more decorations,” she said, adding that decorating the tree is always a challenge because of its size.
Glidewell said the festival will be headlined this year with local singer Berritt Haynes. She said the Pell City Line Dancers along with the Pell City High School Band of Gold majorettes, color guard and danceline will also perform.
Glidewell also thanked Bob Osborn for once again facilitating the donation and set up of the tree this year.
Christmas will come to Riverside at the same time with Santa Claus arriving at Riverside Landing on Friday at 6 p.m.
Riverside Beautification Organization President Julie Pounders said her organization will be decorating the landing to prepare for Santa’s visit. She said complementary pizza will be served and the RBO will be holding a cake and pie sale.
“It's just a good way for the community to celebrate the beginning of Christmas,” Pounders said. “We’re pulling in friends of the RBO to help celebrate Santa’s arrival.”
She said these friends include Lisa Armstrong who donated a handmade wreath to be raffled off during the event. Pounders said local business owner Maddie Cochran will also have a table there selling gift Items.
Lincoln will ring in the holidays the day before with its 13th annual Christmas parade on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Interim Parks and Recreation Director Colin Aiken said this year's parade will return to its normal route down Magnolia Street from Waffle House to Randolph Park. He said the Christmas tree lighting will immediately follow the parade at the park.
Aiken said he's glad to have the parade return to normal after the pandemic forced last years to become a drive through event.
“I think it's going to be good, '' he said. “I’m glad we are able to go back to some normalcy.”
Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson said the parade has been a popular event since its inception.
“We are very pleased,” the mayor said. “”We look forward to having a good parade this year.”