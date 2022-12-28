Local cities feel water crisis to lesser degrees

For many employed in the field of public works, specifically water service, last weekend’s extreme Arctic blast meant working deep in mud and water in near single digit temperatures, said Riverside Mayor Rusty Jessup.
“But this is what we do, and I know it was hard on them,” Jessup said. “Our water department and our police department were out helping our residents.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, Jessup said Riverside’s situation was good, and especially compared to the scenarios many others endured.
The city started receiving calls Christmas Eve about low water pressure and after determining that the system didn’t have any leaks, further inspection led to the discovery of a malfunctioning tank level alert system, he said.
Tanks were almost running dry without giving the expected automatic warning, but city workers addressed the issue which restored the tanks to proper levels for service.
Other than this, Jessup said the city assisted with a water spill on Center Star Road which was run off from a private line that had leaked on a customer’s side of the water main.
City workers assisted with turning off water to the site, and then addressed the hazard of freezing water on the roadway by spreading salt to help the situation.
For the city of Lincoln, the water system held up very well over the weekend of severely low temperatures, said Mayor Lew Watson.
Watson said the department workers and the city’s first responders were as prepared as they could be for the conditions headed their way.
“If we’d had issues with our water mains, we would have taken action,” he said.
When it became apparent that the Talladega County Water Authority needed additional flow to service customers over the weekend, Watson said he was very glad his city could help their neighboring water system.
The Lincoln system fed water to the Talladega County system by releasing a valve, open to the neighboring water system.
The Sylacauga Utilities Department has had multiple broken water mains, said Mitch Miller, general manager for the Sylacauga Utilities Board.
“We have also had several customers with broken pipes from the winter weather event,” he said.
“Our crews have worked diligently throughout the holiday weekend repairing our mains to ensure that we maintained system integrity and were able to supply our customers with high quality drinking water,” Miller said. “As of today (Tuesday), we still have some broken mains that we are repairing, but we have a sufficient supply of water to serve our customer’s needs.”
Pell City Manager Brian Muenger said there have been no substantial interruptions in water service within the water system over the past few days.
“Our Utility Department crews did respond to three minor mains leaks over the holiday, all of which were repaired within a number of hours,” Muenger said. “Our personnel also responded to electrical issues at Well D, which required troubleshooting and repair of an electrical breaker.”
Muenger said the city’s water tanks have a standard operational range of between 73 and 85 percent of capacity, and the system stayed within that range throughout the weather event.
“Overall, our utility workers logged around 40 man hours of overtime on both Christmas Day and Monday responding to various issues,” Muenger said. “As a city, we are very fortunate to have a Utility Department capable of responding to issues with speed and professionalism.”
Muenger also said that the Pell City Fire Department responded to approximately 12 fire alarms at businesses and multi-family dwellings over the holiday weekend, all of which were triggered by water flows, either from a private main break, or from a fire-suppression system issue.
On Tuesday, ADEM issued a request for water customers throughout the state to avoid dripping faucets to prevent frozen pipes, with a number of cities in the state struggling with having adequate water supplies.
With temperatures rising above freezing in many areas, the department issued the request in order to avoid waste of water supplies.
In Tallapoosa County, officials from the Wall Street Water Authority, which serves areas of the county, reported having dry tanks, one of a number of reports which spawned the ADEM request.
The city of Selma declared a state of emergency over the weekend to try and reduce extra use of water supplies there.
ADEM included reminders of alternative methods of reducing the risks of frozen pipes, such as using inexpensive insulated covers for service lines and pipes, along with using these for outdoor faucets.