Local Cities announce plans for Fourth of July fireworks displays

The Daily Home's coverage area is preparing to celebrate Independence Day with a series of fireworks displays over the holiday weekend.
Lincoln will hold the first event of the weekend with its inaugural fireworks show July 2 at the city’s new Lincoln’s Landing bass park at 740 Travis Drive.
Lincoln's Landing Director Les Robinson said the show will begin at 8:30 p.m. Friday night but residents will be able to enter the park beginning at 6:30 p.m.
He said there will be a few small vendors at the park for people to enjoy.
“It's kind of low key,'' Robinson said, “but we wanted to have a good show for everybody.”
Robinson said people are welcome to attend the event by land or water. He said the Lincoln Fire Department will help provide a perimeter to ensure that boaters stay out of the way of the show itself.
Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson has previously said he hopes residents of Lincoln and beyond see the new fireworks show as the beginning of the weekend's festivities.
Talladega and Pell City will hold their fireworks displays July 4.
Talladega Parks and Recreation Director Summer Ammons said that Talladega will hold its customary celebration at Veterans Park. She said the event will include vendors and activities for the whole family including a dunking booth. Ammons said the event will run from 6-9 p.m with the fireworks show beginning after sunset.
Pell City will hold its annual event at Lakeside Park at 9 p.m. Pell City Parks and Recreation Director Bubba Edge said the show will be viewable from both the park and the nearby sports complex.
He said both facilities will also be open all day for families that wish to get a spot early or enjoy a day at the park. Edge said the city splash pad will close at 4 p.m. July 4 to accommodate the extra traffic in the park, however.
Edge said residents can also come and enjoy the show by boat if they wish to, but warned them to be mindful to keep a safe distance from where the fireworks are shot off. He said the Alabama Marine Patrol along with the Pell City Fire and Police Departments will maintain a perimeter on the water to keep boaters safe.
Edge said for those attending the show on land parking will be available at Lakeside Park, the Pell City Civic Center and the sports complex. Restroom facilities will also be open at the softball and baseball buildings.