LMLPA car show sees beautiful cars and big crowds

PELL CITY — The Logan Martin Lake Protection Association said its third annual car show featured a lot of cars and even more people to enjoy them.
Car Show Director Johnny Capps said the show had 185 cars, trucks and antique boats register to participate in the show Saturday with 183 people presenting at the event. He said the high numbers of registrants was met with a big crowd.
“It was a great show.” Capps said. “We had beautiful cars and wonderful people to go with them.”
The event benefited the LMLPA’s solar powered buoy program. Through the program, the organization places buoys at areas of Lake Logan Martin that are hard to navigate, such as places with practically shallow water. Capps said previously that to date the LMLPA has placed 50 buoys at different points on the lake.
He said while he was not yet sure how much money the show raised overall, there were definitely plenty of ways to help the organization. Capps said that on top of registration fees the LMLPA also accepted donations during the event and held a charity auction with items donated by local residents and businesses.
“We want to thank everyone who came and donated to the buoy programs,” Capps said
He said the show, which was held Sept. 11, began with a special salute to veterans and first responders. Capps said Odenvile saxophonist Kevin Moore, who has previously been invited to the White House to play for Former President George W. Bush’s birthday, played the national anthem while local Steve Schiffer sang. Capps said the Pell City Linedancers also performed during the event.
This year was the first for the event to feature antique boats along with its traditional focus on trucks and cars. Capps said the show had several boat entrees this year.
“We had eight registered antique boats there and they were absolutely stunning,” he said, adding that anyone who didn't get a chance to see them missed something very special.
Capps thanked the city of Pell City for allowing the LMLPA to host the show at Lakeside Park and gave special thanks to Parks and Recreation Director Bubba Edge and Civic Center Manager Valerie Painter for their help in setting everything up. He also thanked the Pell City Fire Department who were on site and set up a large American Flag with their ladder truck which presenters could park their car with for photos.