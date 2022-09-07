Live at Logan Martin had attendees signing in the rain last weekend

Live at Logan Martin had people dancing in rain as CEPA and Black Jacket Symphony rang in Labor Day in the pouring rain Sunday night.
CEPA Executive Director Jeff Thompson said despite the weather the concert on the shores of Logan Martin was still well attended on its new night.
“That was the coolest part about it,” he said. “Not only did they show up, they stayed. I think they had a lot of fun.”
Thompson said this year the event was moved from the Friday before Labor Day to the Sunday to better accommodate those who wished to attend, but remained a rain-or-shine event. He said when rain clouds rolled in Sunday his staff and Black Jacket Symphony remained committed to putting on a good show.
Thompson said the rain made for a few challenges for Black Jacket specifically. He said buckets had t o be put on stage to collect water and the band had to deal with the weather just like the attendees.
“It was a challenge for them, but they were brilliantly professional,” Thompson said. “They faced a challenge and they stepped up to it.”
He said the feeling of carrying on and having fun with the show seemed to infect the crowd as well. Thompson said ultimately as the rain set and the crowd recognised it was going to stay they started embracing it as part of the fun. He said when people started dancing to the music despite the rain, he knew the show was going well.
“You could feel the joy in the air,” Thompson said. “While it might have been wet, Pell City knows how to have a good time and not let the rain dampen their spirits.”
The director also praised his staff for the event, which consisted of several Pell City High School students that work with CEPA regularly. Thompson said the group showed up and worked hard along with all the other volunteers that made the event possible. He also praised the sponsors of the event such as America’s First Federal Credit Union, the event's title sponsor, and the Robinson Law Firm, the stage sponsor.
“We’ve got some great people that work with us on this event,” Thompson said.
He said the new night also seemed to work out for the event, despite the weather. Thompson said the final decision on if the change will be kept for last year still needs to be discussed with everyone involved, but CEPA feels it was a great change.
“From CEPA’s perspective, yeah Sunday works better than Friday,” he said. “It seems like it's a good decision to move it to Friday going forward.”
Thompson said he also feels the event has really become a really important cap to the summer in Pell City since its early days as a special event during the pandemic.
“It's a rain or shine event and people still showed up in the rain,” he said. “I think that's a very good sign,” he said.