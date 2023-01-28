Lincoln takes action against nuisance properties

The city of Lincoln took action on five privately owned properties within the city Tuesday night, all of which had been listed as violating the city’s nuisance ordinance.
Three property owners appeared before the council to request more time to get their property in accordance with the ordinance before demolition steps were taken. The council granted two of them a two-week extension and turned down the third. Properties located at 116 Riverbend Lane, owned by Cynthia McGowan, and 180 Riverbend Lane, owned by Melva Tipton, produced acceptable changes and cleanups that the council could approve allowing more time for their efforts.
In the case of a third property, owned by Timothy Colley, council members felt that a lack of progress on the structure over approximately seven years, didn’t produce enough results to allow the situation viewed at the site to continue.
Located at 180 Albert Road, the home is a project that Colley said he wants to continue working on, but he’s on the job by himself and is also commuting from three hours away in Georgia. Colley’s building permit has expired, however, and with the house in its current condition, City Building Inspector Adam Thrasher told the council he would not be able to issue a new permit for the building.
Mayor Lew Watson pointed out that some of the materials within the log house Colley has been building have been damaged by the elements through the years, and he was sorry that it seems Colley had lost money by allowing this to happen. Watson, with Thrasher and council member Jennie Jones in agreement, said much of the interior damage now apparent would likely have been prevented if the house under construction had been closed in by installing windows and doors.
A first motion from council member Brandon Tate to proceed with the property being designated as a nuisance died for lack of a second to the motion, and a suggestion from Jones to allow Colley an extension with a time frame attached and the requirement of a construction plan didn’t satisfy the requirements for a new building permit being issued, Thrasher said.
“We talked about this in July,” Tate said.
Thrasher repeated that he would not be able to approve a new permit for the house.
“It can’t pass an inspection the way it sits today,” he said.
Colley does have the option to file an appeal to the decision within 10 days. If this is not done, the city’s decision will stand.
Properties located at 205 Riverbend Lane and Lot 17 Riverbend Lane were also declared in violation of the city’s nuisance ordinance. No one appeared for the public hearing held to discuss the property.
Properties with structures that are demolished in violation of the ordinance will have a lien placed on the property for the cost of the work done.
Also Tuesday, the council:
Agreed to change the council’s meeting time from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. for the meeting held the first Tuesday of each month. The time for the meeting held the second Tuesday of the month remains 6 p.m.
Approved the installation of two street lights at Whispering Oaks and seven lights on Speedway Industrial Drive
Approved reroofing work at Lincoln City Center with William Whittaker for a price of $20,000.