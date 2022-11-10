Lincoln Scouts achieve rank of Eagle

Eagle Scout Court of Honor was held at Lincoln Baptist Church Nov. 6, recognizing the Eagle Scout status earned by Hunter Smith and Allen Hill of Lincoln.
They completed their respective Eagle Scout projects in July and received their letters of recognition of the Eagle Scout rank Oct 17. Hunter’s project was providing a welcome sign at Lincoln's Landing, and Allen's project was an educational sign on the local plant and animal life at Jackson Shoals Park.
Both young men have attended Lincoln schools since kindergarten and they will graduate in May of 2023. The brothers have been in band together since the sixth grade and have been accepted and will attend Jacksonville State University beginning with dual enrollment in spring of 2023.