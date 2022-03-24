Lincoln Police seeks public's assistance in finding felony suspect

LINCOLN — The Lincoln Police Department is seeking the public assistance in finding a man charged with several felonies.
The LPD has released a be-on-the-look-out notice seeking Sean Douglas Lawson, 28, on several felony warrants. The notice said charges include possession of child pornography, sexual abuse second degree and distribution of material harmful to minors.
Lawson is described as a white male about 5-foot-4 and weighing 210 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with any information on lawson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lincoln Investigator Matt Martin at 205-763-4061, Lincoln Investigator Demarco Willis at 205-763-407 or Talladega County Central Telecommunication Center at 256-761-1550.