Lincoln, Pell City say fireworks shows were a huge success

Officials from Lincoln and Pell City say both cities’ firework shows were a big hit this Independence Day Weekend.
Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson said Lincoln’s second Fireworks Extravaganza was a huge hit on Saturday, despite it taking some time for the event to fill up.
“I guess I can sum it up in one word: fantastic,” the mayor said. “We had a great turnout for the fireworks show.”
This year the city expanded its fireworks show at Lincoln’s Landing with a concert from former “American Idol” hopeful Mike Parker at neighboring Angler’s Pointe.
Watson said the concert was a great success but that some residents said they thought it started a little early. He said next year the city may look at starting the concert at 5 p.m. instead of 4 p.m. to better accommodate residents.
The mayor said that those concerns will be discussed but ultimately public comment was very positive. He said there were plenty of vendors and Lincoln’s Landing was full by the time the first shells went off.
“I was very pleased,” he said.
Watson said during the festivities the city also took the time to honor Councilman Joey Callahan for his contributions to Lincoln’s Landing. He said to honor Callahan’s personal contributions to the bass park the strip of road leading to boat launch was officially dubbed Callahan Way in the councilman's honor.
“It was a surprise,” Watson said. “He didn’t know it was coming.”
Pell City Parks and Recreation Director Bubba Edge said Pell City also saw a big turn out for its annual fireworks show, despite the Fourth of July falling on a Monday. The city has historically always had its fireworks show on the holiday itself, but despite the poor timing for the holiday, Edge the Pell City Sports Complex and Lakeside Park were full.
“The parking lot was full, Lakeside Park was full, and there were boats as far as I could see,” he said. “It was a very good crowd.”