Lincoln meets with non profit board to tour property for possible veterans facility

LINCOLN — Officials from Lincoln and a veterans group met Wednesday to continue discussions of a possible veterans care facility in the city.
Members of Alabama Veteren’s board of directors met with the Lincoln City Council and other officials from the city and Talladega County Wednesday to both discuss the possibility and tour the property the city has proposed giving to the veterans group.
The meeting was largely to allow for the two groups to discuss questions they have for each other about the project. Several Alabama Veterans board members were quick to acknowledge that the project is in its infancy with both the board and the city council trying to decide on feasibility issues.
The meeting was also attended by County Commissioner Darrell Ingram and Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore, who have both been very supportive of the possible facility.
During a meeting in March, the two groups met to discuss creating a facility that focused on transitioning veterans back into civilian life and helping those suffering from post traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injuries. The city has offered to supply land near the future site of its 190-acre Veterans Park, which it is currently working on getting funding for the first phase of.
The property itself is on Stemley Road, but the specific part the city has offered Alabama Veteran is located far away from the road and features a farmhouse, a barn, and a swimming pool.
Alan Cook, with Alabama Veteran, said the project is still in very early stages, but he and the board want to make sure the deal is best for everyone involved.
“This is a proposed project that we hope can come to fruition,” he said, “and with the city of Lincoln and, of course, Talladega County Commissions help … we can come to an agreement that is conducive for all involved.”
Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson said he also wants the project to come to fruition, but recognizes its early days.
“We have no preconceived notions about this other than lets do what we gotta do to make this happen,” he said.
The two parties discussed several issues such as sewer service, costs on maintaining the property and even any tax implications.
Councilman Joey Callahan asked who exactly would be making the plans for the facility if the city and non profit moved forward. Cook said the board would form a committee to make the specific plans.
Councilman Brandon Tate also suggested that, after touring the property, the board give the council a list of specific questions to look at.
After touring the property, Cook said the board still had several things to consider before committing to take on the property. He said some of these were planning related but some are also financial.
“First and foremost it's great that we have this piece of property and we have a facility that's on it, but I think the big thing is what's our upfront cost going to be even to get into a building like this,” he said. “If we commit to it, again that's one of our biggest fears of everyone on the board, over committing to a project of this caliber.”
Local Alana Centelli, who has been working with Alabama Veteran on the project, said it has to be considered in phases, but the community does seem to support the idea.
“There's so much community excitement,” she said. “Everybody wants to help, everybody wants to know what they can do.”