Lincoln Council approves forming human resource department

LINCOLN — The Lincoln City Council has approved the formation of a human resource and personnel department.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the council approved a resolution calling for the creation of the department.
Mayor Lew Watson introduced the resolution saying that he wanted to try to approve it during the current meeting because of the need for someone to help manage staffing in the city.
“I think this is something I think we need,” he said before calling for a motion to accept the first reading of the resolution.
The first reading and a motion to suspend the rules to allow for consideration of the resolution were both passed unanimously followed by the resolution itself.
Watson said the formation of the department will allow for the hiring of a human resource director, which will handle matters involving employees.
“This will be somebody to help us with personnel employment, notices, giving those out on a timely basis, anything related to personnel,” he said, adding that the position may also include managing job descriptions.
According to a job description provided by the mayor the position will also be in charge of salary administration, risk management, employee discipline, retirement, benefits and leave. The job description also calls for the director to be appointed by the city council.
Watson said the department will deal with a new personnel policy which has been discussed in some previous council meetings. He said one benefit of adding an employee to deal with human resources is allowing himself and City Clerk Laura Carmack to focus on their other duties.
“It will be very useful,” he said. “It will be a big help for Laura especially.”
The decision comes after the council spent much of its last meeting discussing various staffing issues the city was experiencing, especially in the water department office. At the time the council approved a motion by Councilman Joey Callahan to have interviews for unfilled positions be done by the end of last week, with council members helping with interviews if necessary.
Councilman Brandon Tate and Sadie Britt both said they had helped with interviewing potential new hires. Tate said that there had been several wonderful candidates, more than the city had positions for.
Callahan thanked both Tate and Britt for taking the time to help with the issue and said he was glad movement had been made on the issue.
In other matters, the council:
—Appointed Leslie Jewell;, Tammy Bailey, Jaime Dunaway, Marci Hall and Micheal Tolene to the Zoning Board of Adjustments;
—Authorized the mayor to execute a scope of work with Insite Engineering for improvements to the Lincoln Wastewater Treatment Plant; and
— Authorized the mayor to execute a reciprocal agreement with the Alabama Department of Revenue to provide for the exchange of tax returns and information.