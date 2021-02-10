Lincoln City Council approves change orders for Lincoln Landing

LINCOLN — The Lincoln City Council has approved a series of change orders for the city’s new tournament bass park, Lincoln Landing.
During the council’s regular meeting Tuesday, it approved two change orders for the park. The first is a $260,000 order to Gillespie Construction LLC for the concrete package, and the second is $46.570 to Acker Electric Company for the lighting package.
Keith Strickland of Goodwyn, Mills & Cawood, which handles engineering for the city, said the first change order allows for the concrete contractor to install the boat ramp at the park.
“Because of the water levels and the timing of how everything has worked out we feel this is in the best interest of the project,” Strickland said.
He said the ramp will be constructed concurrently with the rest of the concrete package.
The city council previously approved a change order of $74,000 for the concrete package Jan. 12 for the purpose of procuring a pump truck that will allow the entire park to be paved without disturbing the gravel base.
Strickland said this truck should be on site in the next two or three weeks to begin pouring.
“Because of the time of year we placed the base it's still just a little moist so we just want to take every precaution to keep any heavy equipment off of it until that concrete can be poured, cured, and tested,” he said.
The lighting change order for lighting in the boat ramp to allow boaters to better align their boats on the ramp.
Strickland said these lights were always in the plan for the park and were supposed to be in the concrete package. He said by moving the lights to the lighting package, it will allow for Acker to work with the concrete contractor as they work on the ramp.
“It's not an additional expense. It's not a budget increase; it's just really shifting some work from one contract to another contract,” Strickland said.
Mayor Lew Watson said the two change orders, which are each the second for their respective packages, are simply part building something as big as Lincoln Landing.
“In the process of building you run into these changes that are needed, but couldn't foresee,” Watson said. “In some cases here it's a shifting, they did have this boat launch put way down at the end, and we want it moved up now.”
Watson said the city wanted to move up the boat launch construction so that the park could begin to be used for fishing sooner.
Recently hired Lincoln Landing Director Les Robinson said last week he hopes to hold the first fishing tournament at the park April 24. He said he realizes the full park may not be completed by then, but it should be able to host a tournament by that time. The boat launch would be a key point in that goal.
In other matters, the council:
—Approved an agreement with Goodwyn, Mills & Cawood in the amount of $98,500 for profession engineering services for sidewalk improvements along Magnolia Street from U.S Highway 78 to city hall and along Hood Ave from Magnolia Street to Highway 78;
—Approved temporary part-time position for a sanitation customer support representative for 18/hr for 30 hours a week. The position will be to help deal with resident issues while the city transitions to its own trash service;
—Approved spending $640 to deal with water issues at a house on Stemley Road that was acquired by the city as part of the future Veterans Park site. Though no action about the future of the building was taken, Lincoln Park and Recreation Director Roben Duncan told the council she would like the house to be converted to office space for the city.