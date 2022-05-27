Lincoln announces summer concert series

LINCOLN — The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department has announced a free summer concert series in Randolph Park.
Parks and Rec Director Colin Aiken said the series kicked off last weekend with a performance by Len Park during the Blue Eye Creek Festival. He said the series will continue every third Saturday from June until October, beginning at 5 p.m. and running until 7 p.m. each concert is completely free.
Aiken said the program is something new parks and rec is wanting to offer for the community. He said the series is a partnership with local resident Jeremy Powell, who approached the city with the idea after talking it over with City Councilman Brandon Tate.
“He's been a big part of it,” Aiken said. “He's found the bands and got in touch with all of them and he went out and got the sponsors and everything. He's been the main person that's taken it over and ran with it.”
Powell said the idea came from his own hometown in Texas, which during the fall and spring often held concerts on some Fridays downtown. He said one day he was driving with his wife through Lincoln’s historic downtown district and noticed the small stage the city keeps in Randolph Park. Powell said the sight inspired him and he decided to call Tate about the idea for the concert series. He said he felt it was the right time to give something for people to do.
“We haven’t really had anything to be able to do in two years because of COVID,” Powell said, but he wanted to change that.
He said he made a call to Tate who made a call to Aiken.
“It actually fell together pretty quickly,” Powell said.
He said the bands are all Alabama based and represent a mix of classic rock, county, blues, gospel and even bluegrass. Powell said his goal was to provide family friendly entertainment with a variety that can get different people interested.
Aiken said that variety is something that's important for his department, who want to get the community involved.
“It's something to try to do something for the community,” he said, “something different and an activity for them to come out and be a part of.”
Both Aiken and Powell said they hope that the series is just one of many and that the event becomes a staple for Lincoln.
“My goal is that this gets so big that the park is too small,” Powell said, adding that he would love for the event to grow so much it needs to move to Moseley Park or one of the city’s bigger facilities.