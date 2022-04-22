Lincoln agicience students get practical instruction during annual farm tours

LINCOLN — Lincoln High School agriscience students got a unique opportunity this week, to spend some time on real farms.
On Tuesday, Lincoln Agriscience Teacher Amy Stephens took students on tours of several area farming operations to get a practical look at the reality of what they talk about in class.
“Each year my agriscience classes, which are first year ag students at the high school attend what we call Farm Tours,” she said. “Each year, I contact farmers in the area, most of the time its farmers in Talladega County but sometimes we step out of the county, and go to farms where the kids are going to be able to see some action.”
Stephens said she has done the program for eight of her nine years at Lincoln and it allows students to see the farms operating in some way. She said that could be feeding animals, planting, harvesting, or anything that can give them some practical knowledge.
“We try to see and visit things I know they are not going to be able to do on a regular business,” Stephens said.
She said while students do have some practical lessons at school, caring for chickens and goats for example, they don't have access to everything.
Stephens said this year students took the day to tour Cedar Roost Ranch in Alpine, Deloach Farms in Vincent and War Eagle Poultry Farm near Talladega.
She said each of these operations do different things, Cedar Roost focuses on cattle, Deloach focuses on produce and War Eagle naturally focuses on chicken.
Stephens said Cedar Roost Owner Whit Lovelady gave the students a look at how he and his employees move cattle around and how they go about choosing a good herd sire for sale.
She said the trip to War Eagle gave students time to learn from Owner Cam Friday and employee George Richardson about all of the technology that is present at a chicken house.
“I think the biggest thing, at the poultry farm, that they got out of it was George telling them about just all of the technology that runs their houses,” Stephens said, adding that the students even got a look at the control room.
She said students also learned a lot about the operations of the poultry farm and how chicken ends up at the grocery store.
Stephens said that she feels giving a variety of different operations is important for students to get proper perspective.
“I like for them to see a variety of things because when they picture they all have the same picture in their head of what a farmer looks like,” she said, adding that this picture often isn't true to the specialized, technologically integrated realities of farming today.