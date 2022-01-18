Leeds Police seize 953 pounds of marijuana

Leeds Police Chief Paul Irwin announced that the Leeds Police Department seized 953 pounds of marijuana following a traffic stop Tuesday. The drugs seized had an estimated value of $3 million.
Quan Xu, 32, of Mountain House, Calif., and Huaitian Li, 27, of Los Angeles were arrested on drug trafficking charges. Both suspects are being held at the St. Clair County jail in Ashville on a $1.5 million bond each.
“I am very proud of Officer Turnbloom and his dedication and passion for law enforcement. Everyday officers make traffic stops and these contacts can make an impact on our ability to combat criminal activity. Making a large drug seizure makes a difference in the community and our entire country,” Irwin said.