Leeds man indicted in connection with January shooting

A Leeds man has been indicted for reckless murder in connection with a fatal shooting in January.
St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon said the charges against Bradley Maddox, 22, of Leeds stem from a fatal shooting on Pine Circle in Moody in January. Maddox was originally arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman Jan. 9.
At the time, St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell identified the victim as Madeline Schuler, 22, of Moody.
Moody Police Chief Thomas Hunt said after Maddox’s original arrest that investigators believed the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.
According to jail records, Maddox was arrested Tuesday following his indictment and booked into the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville. He is being held on a $1.5 million bond.
Reckless murder is generally defined by Alabama Law as a situation where someone is killed when another person acts recklessly, knowing that their actions could cause harm. It is considered a class A felony in the state and is punishable, if convicted, by 10 to 99 years in prison or life imprisonment.