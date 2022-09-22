Leeds and Moody police arrest two in connection with drug charges

The Leeds and Moody Police arrested two people and charged them with drug offenses last week.
Leeds Police Chief Paul Irwin said that on Sept. 16 the Leeds Police Department obtained arrest warrants and a search warrant after an investigation of the distribution of narcotics in Leeds and Moody. The Leeds Police Department Operation Support Unit served the warrants at the Super 8 Hotel in the 2400 Block of Moody Parkway.
Irwin said once inside the hotel room, officers took Dillion Paul Lands, 29, of Moody into custody and arrested Savannah Shae Kirby 23, also of Moody, after the search.
The Leeds Police Department contacted the Moody Police Department who assisted with service of the warrants.
Irwin said investigators searched the hotel room and recovered methamphetamines, fentanyl, marijuana, suboxone, and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.
The chief said Lands was charged with three counts of distribution of a controlled substance, drug trafficking, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to jail records, Lands remains in the St. Clair County Jail without bond.
Kirby was charged with drug trafficking, three counts of possession of a controlled substance x3, unlawful possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Irwin said Lands and Kirby were also each charged with chemical endangerment of a child because there was an infant inside the hotel which was taken into protective custody.
Irwin praised officers for their work in the case. And thanked the Moody Police Department for their help with the search and arrests.
“I am very proud of the hard work of our operation to support investigators and their ability to get individuals selling narcotics and in this case exposing a child to them,” he said. “I appreciate all our officers who responded to the scene and assisted us. We have great relationships with many law enforcement agencies and the Moody Police Department is always there to assist us.”
Anyone with any information on criminal activity is encouraged to contact the Leeds Police Department at 205- 699-2581.