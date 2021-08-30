Lane closure on I-20 eastbound, westbound set through Saturday

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, I-20 is undergoing clearing work from the Leeds exit (milepost 140) and just east of the Brompton exit (milepost 148) for several days through Saturday.
ALDOT will close the right lane of I-20 eastbound for clearing work between those two exits from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday through Saturday.
Also, ALDOT will close right lane of I-20 westbound for clearing work between those two exits. These lanes will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. (middle lane) and 6 a.m. (outside or inside lane) from Monday through Saturday.
ALDOT requests that motorists consider alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use extreme caution in this area.