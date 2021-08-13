Lane closure on I-20 eastbound, starting Sunday

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the right lane of I-20 eastbound will be closed for clearing work between the Leeds exit (milepost 140) and just east of the Brompton exit (milepost 148) for several days through Aug. 21.
The ALDOT news release said the closure will begin at 7 a.m. on Sunday, weather permitting. All travel lanes are expected to re-open at about 7 p.m. on Sunday.
This same lane closure will be in place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday through Aug. 21, which is a Saturday.
According to the release, motorists are requested to consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use extreme caution in this area.