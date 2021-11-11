Lakeside Live to kick off Saturday at Lakeside Park

PELL CITY — Pell City’s Lakeside Park is gearing up to host music, cars and more this weekend with the first Lakeside Live.
Organizer Casey Cambron said the all-day music festival will kick off Saturday at the park. He said the car show at the event will begin at 10 a.m. and run until 2:30 p.m.. The first band will kick off at 11 a.m.
“The event itself is ready to go,” Cambron said Thursday. “We are excited.”
The event will feature live music headlines by Christian metal band Disciple, who will take the stage at 7 p.m.
Cambron said the rest of the line up is filled with a mixture of local and out of town talent for everyone to enjoy. He said bands set to play include Kudzu, Echoes of the Abyss, Cory Jr & Company and The Bolee III.
Cambron said the event is free for anyone wishing to attend, but car show participants will need to pay a $20 registration fee. He said registration is available on the morning of the event for anyone wishing to enter.
Cambron said the show has custom made awards available for the top 25 participants along with awards for several categories. He said Pell City Police Chief Paul Irwin and Fire Chef Tim Kurzejeski will also each be giving an award for their favorite car of the show.
Cambron said all the money generated by the event will go to the Pell City Police and Fire department.
“The car show is going to be a big part of that,” he said, but said the event will also be holding raffles and selling tee shirts, along with accepting donations.
He said, in the name of dedicating the event to the police and fire departments, the two will also compete in a series of competitions known as the Battle of the Badges. Cambron said the competition will go from 3-4 p.m. and consists of a team ski obstacle course, a tire run relay and a tug-of-war.
He said the winner of the competition will receive a championship belt which it will get to hold on to until next year's event.
Cambron said the event will also have nearly 70 vendors set up selling everything from food, to crafts and much more.
He said while this is the first year of the event he is excited to see it all come together. Cambron has a history organizing car shows and other events around the state and says he always goes all in on making them special. He said his one goal is to make the event fun for attendees.
“My events are always good,” he said. “They are always fun.”