Lakeside Live looks for warmer weather as it kicks off this Saturday

Residents of Pell City and beyond will get a chance for some live music and fun this weekend with the second annual Lakeside Live.
The music festival and car show will return to Lakeside Park Saturday, several months earlier than the event took place last year.
Organizer Casey Cambron said the event was moved up to September to avoid the cold that plagued the event last November. Last year's event saw temperatures go into the 30s at times, though the event still raised $2,700 for the Pell City Police and Fire departments regardless of the weather.
Cambron said he thinks the move will ultimately make the event easier for families to enjoy.
“Moving it towards warmer weather will certainly help us,” he said.
Cambron said the idea for the event has always been fall centric, but he thinks moving it to earlier in the season will better serve the event overall.
“That's probably the biggest thing,” he said, “finding a better season to do it in.”
Cambron said for the second annual event he also wanted to better target the musical acts as well. He said this year’s headliner is Nashville based group the Sweet Tea Trio, who will appear along local acts like The Wingnuts, Kudzu and many more. .
Cambron said that he feels this year’s headliner is a great fit for the event that will really mesh with the rest of the day's music.
“They’re a bigger act that fits our crowd,” he said. “This is more the kind of music we all like.”
Cambron said this year he really wanted to focus on local acts and to find a headliner that complemented the sound of the local bands.
“I wanted more local acts,” he said, “and the headliner to more resemble our local acts.”
Cambron said he feels he learned a lot during last year’s event. He said there has also been an outpouring of local support this year.
“There is alot of local businesses that want this to prosper and grow into something that's fun for the whole family,” Cambron said.
He said one way Lakeside Live is trying to reach that goal this year is the addition of a dedicated kids area along with the car show and music.
Cambron said this year's event will also once again feature the “Battle of the Badges” , a series of friendly competitions that pit the police department against the fire department. No matter who wins or loses the proceeds from the event will be split between the two departments, but the winner will get a trophy and bragging rights.
Align with these donations, Cambron said he also plans to make small donations to a few local charities. He said he hopes in the future to be able to expand the amount of donations that cam be made after the event each year.
“My goal is a s we grow and we generate more money through donations is we help more local non profits that could use the help,” Cambron said.