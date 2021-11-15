Lakeside Live has successful start despite the cold Saturday night

PELL CITY — Residents braved the cold this weekend to enjoy the first ever Lakeside Live Music Festival and Car Show on Saturday.
Event organizer Casey Cambron said the event saw good sized crowds during the day, but crowds thinned out as the sun went down and temperatures moved into the 30s.
“We had a nice crowd throughout the day,” he said. “It was just cold.”
Despite the cold weather, Cambron said the event was a huge success. He said vendors, sponsors and attendees have all told him they enjoyed the event.
“Everything went very, very well,” he said, adding that he hopes to bring the event back next year.
Cambron said the event raised $2,700 dollars to benefit the Pell City Police Department and Pell City Fire Department.
“I am happy with that number,” he said, but said he believes what the event can give back will grow as the event itself grows.
Cambron said that the music acts during the festival were very well received, particularly some of the more local talents.
“Cory Jr & Company and Kudzu were the favorites of the day,” he said.
Cambron said headliner Disciple also put on an outstanding show and a solid crowd braved the cold temperatures to watch it.
“It was a good time,” he said. “There wasn’t a huge crowd but there was still a good crowd there.”
Cambron said while the cold set in when the sun went down most of the day was beautiful. He said the car show, which primarily took place earlier in the day, had nearly 130 cars participate. Cambron said he was surprised to have cars from Mississippi, Georgia, Tennessee and the Alabama Gulf Coast participate in the show.
He said Lakeside Live’s premier event, “The Battle of the Badges,” went off without a hitch. The event pitted Pell City police officers and firefighters against one another in a series of friendly competitions for bragging rights and a custom made championship belt.
Ultimately, the fire department won the belt this year, though Cambron says the purpose of the event was about shining a light on public servants, not who won it.
“The Battle of the Badges was everything I hoped for,” he said.
Pell City Police Chief Paul Irwin and Fire Chief Tim Kurzejeski also participated in the car show by giving out their top pick from the show.
Kurzejeski said he felt the event was important as it allowed residents to see their public safety personnel having fun together. He said people often interact with a police officer or firefighter only when they are in a bad situation and it's good to be reminded they are just people, too.
"I think it was great for the community to see police and firefighters and just have fun,” Kurzejeski said. “It was good to have a friendly competition.”
Irwin said he and his officers had a good time Saturday, and that he particularly enjoyed the car show.
“It was great,” he said. “The car show was amazing.”
Irwin said for his best in show award he picked a 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle Super Sport.
Cambron said he was very pleased with the event and is already making plans for next year.
“It's always my goal to put on a solid event that's fun for the family,” he said, “and it seems that was successful.”
Cambron did say, however, that next year's event may be moved to late September to avoid the cold.