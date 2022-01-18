Lakeside hospice to hold vaccine booster clinics

PELL CITY — Lakeside Hospice has announced it will hold a drive-through COVID-19 booster clinic Thursday.
The non-profit announced Monday that it will host the clinic along with another Jan. 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Lakeside Community Liaison Erica Grieve said the clinic will only be offering the booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. She said this means they will not be offering a first time dose as the two shots are at different dosages.
Grieve said the booster is available to anyone who has had their initial vaccination series, whether they originally were vaccinated with Pfizer, Moderna or the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
“You can get this vaccine no matter what your first vaccine was,” she said, adding that people may receive a booster shot six months after receiving Pfizer or Moderna or two months after Johnson and Johnson.
Grieve said the clinic will be completely drive-through and there will be no appointment necessary. She said all people need to have with them is their driver's license, vaccination card and insurance card, if they have insurance. The vaccination itself is free
Grieve said after someone arrives someone will come and get their information and then return to vaccinate them. The vaccinated patient then just has to wait for 15 minutes in their car.
“That's what makes it so great,” she said. “You never have to leave your car.”
Grieve said the decision to make it a drive through clinic was specifically to make the process as quick and easy as possible. She said this was especially to help older people, which are the hospice’s normal patients. Grieve said the clinic is open to anyone, however. The clinic will also be serving warm apple cider to help with the cold.
Grieve said Lakeside plans for these clinics to be just the first in a continued effort.
“We are continuing to do them on Thursdays as long as patients continue to come and we feel like there's a need in the community,” she said, adding that continued clinics will also depend on the availability of booster doses.