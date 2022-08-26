Lakeside Hospice hosts 10th annual clay shoot fundraiser

TALLADEGA — Supporters of Pell City based Lakeside Hospice flocked to Talladega for its tenth annual Aiming High Clay Shoot on Friday.
Teams of sport shooters gathered at the Civilian Marksmanship Program complex in Talladega on Friday morning despite cloudy weather to support the hospice and go through the complex clay shooting course.
The festivities began with a breakfast for all the teams and a standard safety training.
Marketing and Volunteer Coordinator Erica Grieve welcomed everyone to the event which along with breakfast and shooting, also included lunch and various door prizes.
“Thank you so much," she said. "We are so happy to have you and we appreciate all your support. You have no idea what this money does for our families.”
After breakfast, a safety video, and the national anthem, the teams headed out to CMP’s clay shooting course where they all hopped on golf carts to go through the course.
Lakeside Hospice Executive Director Paul Garing said the hospice was hosting 74 shooters for the event, the largest number of participants the event has seen in 10 year.
He said the clay shoot serves at Lakeside’s primary fundraiser each year. Garing said the hospice uses the funds from the event to help patients without the ability to pay and to help support comfort needs programs.
“Comfort needs programs are things we provide at the end of journey that help people live a better quality of life,” he said.
Garing said the programs are things to help keep patients in their homes or just help ease any extra burden off them as they receive care.
“We have a music and memory program that is very popular for alsheimerz and dementia patients,” he said. “We found out what type of music they like, what genre and songs, and we rip that to an MP3 player and give them headphones or a speaker and you can see it stimulates the patient.”
Garing said the hospice also offers a pet peace of mind program. He said most people care deeply for their pets and the hospice tries to help patients by helping with vet bills or pet food costs. Garing said the hospice can even provide rehoming services for pets so that patients know their furry companions have a safe place to go after they are gone.
He said the hospice also tries to help patients with bills, building ramps, house cleaning or even repairing windows if it is needed.
“They’re programs that aren't paid for through traditional insurance, medicare doesn't pay for these programs,” Garing said. “We are a faith based non-profit and as part of our mission we like to provide these comfort needs programs.”
The director said the hospice started using a clay shoot as a fundraiser as an idea from one of Lakeside’s board members and the event has worked out for the organization over the years.
“It really worked out perfect for us through covid,” he said. “We were able to continue the shoot since we were outdoors and it's just a popular activity.”
Garing said the hospice has had tremendous support from CMP to put the event on and its really grown over the years.
“It's great to see it flourish and grow,” he said. “Most of the teams we had last year returned this year because they had such a good time. We are just happy to have that continued support.”