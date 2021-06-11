Lakeside Hospice honors founders with luncheon

PELL CITY — Lakeside Hospice held a special luncheon Thursday to honor founders Dr. Alex Miller and Janis Miller.
During a luncheon attended by hospice staff, current and former board members, and others. The event honored the organization’s founders in honor of its 30-year anniversary this year.
Executive Director Paul Garing said the organization started on March 4, 1991, as a faith-based non-profit called St. Clair Care Hospice. The organization began with Alex serving as executive director and medical director while Janis, a registered nurse, served as the first head of nursing. They were joined by only two other staff members, a social worker and a bereavement coordinator.
“When you think about four staff members, and you think about the services that St. Clair Care Hospice was offering at that time because one of the first things was 24/7 nursing care,” Garing said, adding this meant Janis would have needed to be on call quite a bit.
Janis said she did indeed work 24/7 by herself for some time.
While Garing gave great praise for Janis during the luncheon, she passed much of the credit on to her late husband.
“We’ve got to remember that this whole concept was Alex’s vision,” she said. “We’ve got to remember him more than anyone else because, without him, there would be no Lakeside Hospice.”
Janis said the two of them started the organization because of the needs of the community.
“We started here because there was no hospice in the entire county,” she said. “It was not a money-making thing to go into.”
Janis said the hospice was actually originally run out of the staff’s homes until a woman named Margaret Bryant offered to share office space downtown with the hospice. Janis said she and Bryant grew to be very good friends. Janis was accompanied to Thursday’s luncheon by Bryant’s son Todd Bryant, who is also Janis’ godson.
Current Lakeside board president Bill Hereford joined Garing in praising the Millers.
“Thirty years ago, this outfit started, and it’s maintained very high standards, and they were all begun by Janis and Alex,” Hereford said. “The debt that we owe them, that our community owes them, we couldn’t possibly repay them for all they did.”
During the luncheon, Hereford offered his personal thanks to Janis for all she has done for Pell City and St. Clair County.
The luncheon was topped off by the presentation of a plaque attached to a picture of Alex and Janis. The picture identifies them as founders and will be placed near the entrance to the building.
Garing ended the program by gathering with his staff and giving one last message to Janis.
“I do want to thank you for giving of yourself for so many years, and now I am going to tell you, Janis, that not only you have supported this mission and kept it going, but other people have,”