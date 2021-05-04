Lakeside Hospice holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics Tuesdays and Thursdays

PELL CITY — Lakeside Hospice is holding a series of COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
Executive Director Paul Garing said the hospice center is offering Johnson and Johnson vaccinations every Tuesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. while supplies last.
He said the Lakeside has already hosted several clinics, including Tuesday. He said usually the clinics have been drive-through, but were forced inside because of weather Tuesday. Garing said from now on Lakeside will offer inside and drive-through options.
Garing said Lakeside has also been providing vaccine doses to patients and caregivers who rarely leave their homes. He said he feels helping in vaccine roll out is a role that is that Lakeside can easily fill. He said so far Lakeside has primarily dealt with small groups of 20 to 30 people and have been able to keep their clinics quick and efficient without the need for anyone to wait in line.
Garing said that while Lakeside has simply received the vaccine the state decided to give them, he feels the J&J vaccine is good for the community Lakeside serves. He said it is much easier to not have to worry about scheduling follow up doses. He said Lakeside also believes in the effectiveness of the J&J vaccine.
“It is much simpler,” he said. “We have full confidence in the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.”
Garing said the United States has not yet reached the percentage of vaccinated adults needed to reach herd immunity, so it's incredibly important for people to get vaccinated.
“We don’t want to have happen here what's happened in other countries,” he said, referring to recent surges in COVID-19 infections in countries that have had slow vaccine roll-out.
Garring said Lakeside will continue to host clinics until they no longer have a supply of vaccines. Those interested in making an appointment can call (205) 753-4768. Garing said phones are operational 24 hours and day and any voice messages will be followed up on. He also said those seeking a vaccine can visit vaccines.gov to find clinics in their local area.