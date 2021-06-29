Lakefest organizers give $39,500 back to local organizations

PELL CITY — The Logan Martin Charity Foundation presented $39,500 to community organizations Tuesday from money raised from the triumphant return of Lakefest in May.
Lakefest organizer Justin Hogeland said the event raised 60 percent more money than in 2019. He said the foundation raised nearly $300,000 throughout its 10-year history.
This year’s event also boasted a record-breaking turnout of at least 35,000 people over its three days. Hogeland said while putting on the event is a priority for the foundation, they also want to be sure to help thank the community that makes it possible.
“Lakefest continues to grow,” he said. “I think everyone would agree that it’s more along the lines of helping yall.”
Fellow organizer Eric Housh said giving back was the purpose of Lakefest from its inception, and it’s great to be able to continue that tradition this year.
Hogeland said the foundation was giving money to Odena Baptist Church, Sylacauga soccer, Pell City Animal Shelter, Pell City basketball (boys and girls), Lakeside Hospice, Pell City Spirit Club, the Down Syndrome Foundation, The Colonel Robert L. Howard State Veterans Home, Amfirst, Pell City Parks and Recreation, Pell City Fire Department, Pell City Police Department. D.A.R.E, and the Logan Martin Lake Protection Association.
Housh said the foundation would also be buying and installing equipment for the veterans home to have a new fitness center.
He said while the organization has not yet made plans for next year’s Lakefest, he said one thing is certain, they are looking to make it bigger and better.