Lakefest kicks off next Friday, looks to continue growth

PELL CITY — Logan Martin Lakefest will make its return to Pell City next Friday in what organizers are saying may be its biggest year yet.
The annual festival and boat show will return to Pell City’s Lakeside Park for its 11th incarnation at 2 p.m. Friday. Last year, the festival broke records with at least 35,000 people visiting the festival over three days, a mark that organizer Justin Hogeland says may get broken again this year.
“We expect this event to double this year,” he said.
Hogeland said he expects growth because there has been a great uptick in interest for the event this year after Lakefest announced it will host Country Music singer Tyler Farr. He said one place this increased interest can be measured is the events website, which has seen a good deal more traffic.
“This year because of Tyler Farr, it has increased our hits and views 500 percent,” Hogeland said.
Farr will play at Lakefest at 7 p.m. on Saturday, and Hogeland said Lakfest has planned for extra folks coming in for the show.
He said during Farr’s concert and the fireworks show honoring veterans Colonel Robert L. Howard State Veterans Home extra parking will be available at the Pell City Sports Complex, with attendees able to walk over to the park from the civic center or on the bridge between the complex and park.
Hogeland also said Lakefest has organized teams to help with parking and is working with the Pell City Police Department to help increase security.
He said he also thinks how quickly vendor spots filled up this year point to how much interest there is in Lakefest this year. Hogeland said normally the festival has vendor spots open until the week before the event itself, but not this year.
“We actually exceeded our vendor list this year two weeks ago,” he said, adding that the event is 100 percent full.
Hogeland said the event also has 30 percent more sponsors this year. He said that as far as vendors and sponsors the event has actually already seen the growth he and his team are looking for. Hogeland said it's actually been statistically more than any year before.
He said another new feature will be a dedicated kids area that includes the Pell City Splash Pad and several inflatables. Hogeland said the splash pad will be completely free for families thanks to a sponsorship from Vlachos & Feagin Orthodontics.
Ultimately, Hogeland said that he and his team are excited to bring lakefest back this year and hope the community comes out and has a good time.
“We are really really excited,” he said. “We feel like it kicks off summer for Logan Martin.”