Lakefest gives out checks, announces possible move next year

PELL CITY — Logan Martin Lakefest gave back last week with its check presentation for sponsors, and organizers are already talking about big changes next year.
Organizer Eric Housh said the Logan Martin Charity Foundation, the organization that operates Lakefest, gave back $37,500 to local organizations Thursday from money raised during the annual event. Housh and fellow Organizer Justin Hogeland presented several groups, including the Pell City Fire and Police Departments, with big checks during a small ceremony at the Pell City Civic Center.
Housh said the money raised was on track with other years Lakefest has been in operation, as it tends to be near the $30,000 mark. Last year the organization was able to give back $39,500 only slightly more than this year.
Housh said the event itself was a huge success this year, with big crowds and some big draws like a concert by county music artist Tyler Farr. He said despite some issues, and some disturbances with the concert in particular, the event went well.
“The park was full,” Housh said. “I don’t know if we can ask for more than that.”
He said based on traffic counts and other estimates the event drew 41,000 people to Lakeside park over the course of the weekend. The attendance sets a new record for the event, which drew in at least 35,000 people last year, which was a record at the time. Housh said Lakefest always tries to bring in more and more people each year.
“That's what we always try to do,” he said. “If the events are not growing then our influence in the community becomes stale.”
Housh said next year’s event will definitely be making a move with growth in mind.
“We are in talks with the city of Lincoln to move the event to Lincoln’s Landing,” he said.
Housh said Lakefest is still finalizing details but it looks like next year's event will move to Lincoln’s bass fishing park near Honda Drive. The facility features a deep water boat launch and several opinions. Housh said the facility will allow Lakefest more space as it continues to grow.
He said he and the board at the Logan Martin Charity Foundation remain grateful to Pell City for all the support the city has given them over the years.
“Lakefest would not have grown to what it is without the city of Pell City,” he said.